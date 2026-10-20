Jensen scored a goal, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Ducks have often leaned on their younger blueliners to start the season, but Jensen drew into the lineup on the first half of a back-to-back. He replaced Drew Helleson on the third pairing. Jensen has plenty of experience as a bottom-four blueliner who can chip in some blocks and depth scoring. It's too soon to tell if he'll carve out steady playing time, and that uncertainty makes him a poor option in fantasy.