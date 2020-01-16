Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Ahead of schedule
Ritchie (knee) will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Ritchie is evidently way ahead of schedule in his recovery, as he was intially given a 6-10 week recovery timetable after spraining his left MCL on Dec. 6. If he's able to go, the 24-year-old will slot into a bottom-six role against the Predators.
