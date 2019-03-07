Ritchie (lower body) will return to action Wednesday against the Blues, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie skipped the last two contests with a lower-body issue and his non-contact participation Monday seemed to suggest he would sit out Wednesday as well. His injury must be doing better after another night on the mend and the winger will send Daniel Sprong back to the press box. Ritchie should also retake his spot on the power play Wednesday, though a tough opposing netminder in rookie Jordan Binnington awaits.