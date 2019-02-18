Ritchie (illness) isn't listed among the Ducks' Sunday against the Capitals, suggesting that he'll draw into the lineup after missing the team's last game.

Ritchie should return to a fourth-line role alongside Ryan Kesler and Carter Rowney. The 23-year-old winger has some relevance in deeper formats considering he's racked up 25 points and 40 PIM in 42 games.