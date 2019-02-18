Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Back in Sunday
Ritchie (illness) isn't listed among the Ducks' Sunday against the Capitals, suggesting that he'll draw into the lineup after missing the team's last game.
Ritchie should return to a fourth-line role alongside Ryan Kesler and Carter Rowney. The 23-year-old winger has some relevance in deeper formats considering he's racked up 25 points and 40 PIM in 42 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...