Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Big role in blowout win
Ritchie posted two assists, one on the power play, in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.
Ritchie added four PIM in the contest as well, making for a well-rounded game. He saw a bump in his ice time as the Ducks used the hefty lead to give their more prominent players a little extra rest. The pair of helpers also gave Ritchie a new career high in points with 29 in 51 appearances this season. Perhaps most impressively, he has a plus-5 rating despite the Ducks' minus-53 goal differential as a team. The winger may have some appeal in deeper formats down the stretch.
