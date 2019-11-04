Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Breaks lengthy goal drought
Ritchie scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.
Ritchie sent the game into overtime with his goal 6:17 into the second period. It was just his second goal of the year and first in nearly a month, snapping an 11-game slump. He does have points in four of his last six games, but you can look elsewhere for offensive help.
