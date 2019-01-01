Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Buries only shot in loss
Ritchie found twine in Monday's 2-1 overtime home loss to the Lightning.
Ritchie received a slick pass from Ondrej Kase that ran parallel to two defenders and that gave the first-round pick (2014) a wide-open look at the net. Remember, Ritchie had a late start to the season due to a contract holdout, and an upper-body injury took six more games away from him, but he's well on his way to a banner season as the owner of five goals, 12 helpers and a plus-11 rating through 26 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...