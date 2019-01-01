Ritchie found twine in Monday's 2-1 overtime home loss to the Lightning.

Ritchie received a slick pass from Ondrej Kase that ran parallel to two defenders and that gave the first-round pick (2014) a wide-open look at the net. Remember, Ritchie had a late start to the season due to a contract holdout, and an upper-body injury took six more games away from him, but he's well on his way to a banner season as the owner of five goals, 12 helpers and a plus-11 rating through 26 games.