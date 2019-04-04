Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Can't find scoresheet in return
Ritchie (upper body) posted three shots and two PIM in his return to action in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The physical winger missed four games with the injury. Ritchie remains at 31 points in 58 games with 122 hits, 64 PIM and 95 shots on goal this year. He could make for a decent DFS option should he remain in the lineup Friday in the Ducks' season finale versus the Kings.
