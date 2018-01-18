Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Chips in helper in Wednesday win
Ritchie recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating through 12:08 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.
The helper gives Ritchie a modest 13 points -- three goals -- through 40 games, which makes him a fantasy afterthought in the majority of settings. It's definitely worth noting that the power-forward type has collected 45 PIM and 119 hits, so there are formats where he can help in those categories, but without better offensive numbers, he's a low-end option.
