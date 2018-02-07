Play

Ritchie recorded a second-period assist during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo.

The 22-year-old winger continues to post modest offensive numbers with just four goals and 16 points through 49 games for the campaign. There are deeper fantasy settings where Ritchie's 49 PIM and 151 hits move the needle, but his lack of scoring definitely caps his upside.

