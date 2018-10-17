Ritchie is nearing a deal with the Ducks that's expected to be for three years, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Ritchie, who is one of the only restricted free agents still unsigned, has been away from the team while negotiating a new contract. The 22-year-old winger had just 10 goals and 27 points last season playing on the third line, but he could see top-six duties this year. Expect official word on a deal to come soon.