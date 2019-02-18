Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Combative in return
Ritchie (illness) didn't find the scoresheet, but picked up 10 PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Ritchie and Capitals winger Tom Wilson earned matching misconducts with five minutes to go in the third period. He missed one game with the ailment.
