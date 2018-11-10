Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Commits to five hits in loss
Ritchie (upper body) went minus-2 with five hits in Friday's 5-1 home loss to the Wild.
Upon his return from a six-game injury layoff, Ritchie was not bashful in asserting his physical will on the opposition. However, it's disappointing that he went minus-2 and only managed one shot over 15:08 of ice time in the loss.
