Ritchie and his agent have had discussions with Anaheim regarding a contract extension, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie's agent said there have been recent discussions involving a contract extension for the 22-year-old restricted free agent, but didn't offer any further information. There have been no reports suggesting that signing Ritchie, the only unsigned player left on Anaheim before training camp, is a major priority for the team.

