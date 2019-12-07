Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Could face extended absence
Ritchie (lower body) may be out for awhile. In his postgame interview, coach Dallas Eakins said Ritchie's injury didn't look good, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
While Eakins didn't officially specify what injury Ritchie was dealing with, Stephens reports that his knee was mentioned. Ritchie exited Friday's game after a hit by Radko Gudas, and the Ducks' winger was unable to put weight on his left leg. A more specific update on the 24-year-old should come in the next few days.
