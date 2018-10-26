Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Diagnosed with upper-body injury
Ritchie sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Coach Randy Carlyle wasn't able to provide any further details on Ritchie's status following Thursday's defeat, but another update on the 22-year-old winger's condition should surface ahead of Sunday's matchup with San Jose.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.