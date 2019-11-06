Ritchie managed an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Ritchie had the secondary assist on Jacob Larsson's first NHL goal at 1:52 of the second period. Ritchie has provided decent depth scoring with eight points in 15 appearances. His physicality (24 PIM, 27 hits) and first-unit power-play time could make him worth a roster spot in deeper fantasy formats.