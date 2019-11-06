Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Dishes assist Tuesday
Ritchie managed an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Ritchie had the secondary assist on Jacob Larsson's first NHL goal at 1:52 of the second period. Ritchie has provided decent depth scoring with eight points in 15 appearances. His physicality (24 PIM, 27 hits) and first-unit power-play time could make him worth a roster spot in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.