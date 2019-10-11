Ritchie picked up an assist and tacked on five hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

The physical winger had the puck pinned against the board behind the net before sliding a backhand pass to Ondrej Kase who buried it for the only Ducks goal of the game. Ritchie was showing off the skill that got him drafted 10th overall in 2014. He had a career-high 31 points last season, and figures to factor in the offense more this season as he holds a spot on the first power-play unit.