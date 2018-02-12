Play

Ritchie handed out two helpers Sunday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

The bottom-six winger was efficient in this one, grabbing secondary assists on both the team's goals despite playing just 12:45. With 18 points through 50 games, Ritchie should land somewhere near the 28 in 77 he produced last season.

