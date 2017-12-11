Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Doubtful Monday
Ritchie (upper body) is unlikely to play Monday against Carolina, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
According to the report, Ritchie suffered the injury Friday against Minnesota and hasn't been able to practice since then. Expect Ritchie -- who's scored three goals and nine points in 27 contests this season -- to miss Monday's game unless the Ducks state otherwise.
