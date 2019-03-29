Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Expected to be cleared soon
Ritchie (upper body) should be cleared soon, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Ritchie didn't join the team in Vancouver for Tuesday's game and there's no word on him surfacing in Calgary, so it's best to consider him doubtful for those contests unless something suggests he's with the squad. While he's expected back relatively soon, Ritchie's opportunities to return are running thin. If he misses the two games in Canada, the winger has just two home games Wednesday and Friday before the 2018-19 campaign concludes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...