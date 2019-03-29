Ritchie (upper body) should be cleared soon, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie didn't join the team in Vancouver for Tuesday's game and there's no word on him surfacing in Calgary, so it's best to consider him doubtful for those contests unless something suggests he's with the squad. While he's expected back relatively soon, Ritchie's opportunities to return are running thin. If he misses the two games in Canada, the winger has just two home games Wednesday and Friday before the 2018-19 campaign concludes.