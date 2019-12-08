Ritchie will be out 6-to-10 weeks with a sprained left MCL, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Ritchie suffered this injury during Friday's loss to the Capitals, and he's unlikely to return until late January at the earliest. The six-week timeline lands during the All-Star break, so Ritchie will aim to return following that. The 24-year-old has accrued 10 points through the first 27 games, and it's unsettled who will bump into the top six in his place, although Maxime Comtois is a top candidate.