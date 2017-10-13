Ritchie (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Avalanche, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Ritchie has missed the Ducks' last three contests, but he was able to participate in Friday's morning skate, and reportedly felt good afterwards. The 21-year-old forward will take the ice for pregame warmups Friday evening, and if he feels up to the task, he'll return to a bottom-six role for Anaheim's game against Colorado.