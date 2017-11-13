Ritchie failed to score a goal for the ninth consecutive game during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

With Anaheim dealing with a slew of injuries, the budding power forward has squandered an opportunity to solidify a meaningful scoring role. In fact, Ritchie logged just 9:11of ice time while skating primarily with rookies Kevin Roy and Kalle Kossila on Sunday. Being in head coach Randy Carlyle's doghouse could quickly cripple Ritchie's fantasy appeal in all settings, and there's not much to be excited about currently.