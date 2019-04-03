Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Good to go
Ritchie (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Calgary, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Ritchie, who's notched nine goals and 31 points in 58 games this campaign, is expected to skate on the Ducks' third line during Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...