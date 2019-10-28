Ritchie registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ritchie showed continued chemistry with his new linemates, relaying a pass to Maxime Comtois, who then set up Ryan Getzlaf for the tally. Ritchie now has six points and 21 hits through 11 appearances, and his current top-line usage could make the physical winger worth a look in deeper formats.