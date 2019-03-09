Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Hit with fine
Ritchie has been assessed a maximum fine of $4,121.86 for crosschecking Christian Folin of the Canadiens in Friday's game.
Ritchie has avoided a suspension, which frankly is what matters the most to those depending on him in fantasy circles. The fourth-year winger will look to extend his point streak to three games in Sunday's home clash with the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...