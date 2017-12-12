Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Inching closer to return
Ritchie (upper body) will practice Wednesday, and he'll also accompany the Ducks on a six-game road trip that begins in St. Louis the following day.
Anaheim's 2014 first-round (10th overall) draft pick has amassed nine points, 34 PIM and 81 hits through 27 games this season. The third-year winger's role has increased in power-play situations, and he's also getting acclimated with the penalty kill. Consider keeping close tabs on this situation, as Ritchie has the potential to make a noticeable fantasy impact upon his eventual return. At the very least, his playing time should be meaningful with Corey Perry (lower body) week-to-week with his ailment.
