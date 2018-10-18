Ritchie signed a three-year contract with the Ducks on Wednesday. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the deal will net him $1.533 million annually.

Ritchie missed the beginning of the season with the contract situation still unresolved, but it appears he and the Ducks have put that issue to bed. While he's not in the lineup Wednesday, there's a good chance the 22-year-old winger will be back in action Saturday against the Golden Knights.