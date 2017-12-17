Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Lands on IR
Ritchie (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ritchie's placement on IR allowed the Ducks to activate Hampus Lindholm (upper body). The -year-old Ritchie will be sidelined for a third straight game as he sits out Saturday's clash with the Capitals. Using a retroactive designation will allow Anaheim to activate the winger as early as Monday versus the Devils -- assuming he is healthy.
