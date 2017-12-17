Ritchie (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ritchie's placement on IR allowed the Ducks to activate Hampus Lindholm (upper body). The -year-old Ritchie will be sidelined for a third straight game as he sits out Saturday's clash with the Capitals. Using a retroactive designation will allow Anaheim to activate the winger as early as Monday versus the Devils -- assuming he is healthy.