Ritchie scored two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The Ducks were down 2-1 midway through the second period when Ritchie got to work, tying the score later in the second before potting the winner with only 88 seconds left in regulation. The 22-year-old has been lighting it up since recovering from an upper-body injury, scoring four goals and eight points in his last seven games.