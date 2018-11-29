Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Leads Ducks to victory
Ritchie scored two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
The Ducks were down 2-1 midway through the second period when Ritchie got to work, tying the score later in the second before potting the winner with only 88 seconds left in regulation. The 22-year-old has been lighting it up since recovering from an upper-body injury, scoring four goals and eight points in his last seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...