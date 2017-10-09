Play

Ritchie (lower body) may be available against the Flames on Monday.

Ritchie -- who missed Saturday's meeting with Philadelphia -- figures to be a game-time decision after coach Randy Carlyle didn't rule him out. In his first full season, the 21-year-old notched 14 goals, 14 helpers and 149 shots on goal -- combining a decent scoring touch with his physical style of play. The winger's return to the ice would likely come at the expense of Giovanni Fiore.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories