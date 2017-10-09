Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Might return Monday
Ritchie (lower body) may be available against the Flames on Monday.
Ritchie -- who missed Saturday's meeting with Philadelphia -- figures to be a game-time decision after coach Randy Carlyle didn't rule him out. In his first full season, the 21-year-old notched 14 goals, 14 helpers and 149 shots on goal -- combining a decent scoring touch with his physical style of play. The winger's return to the ice would likely come at the expense of Giovanni Fiore.
