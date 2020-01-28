Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Nets power-play tally in return
Ritchie (knee) scored a power-play goal and skated 17:53 during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Ritchie assumed a second-line role in the contest and produced on special teams, but that tally came with the result already out of hand for the Ducks. The 24-year-old now has 11 points, 47 hits and 54 PIM in 28 games. Ritchie has typically filled whatever role is necessary in the last couple of seasons -- expect the forward to move around the lineup rather than maintain a consistent role.
