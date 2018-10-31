Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Not in lineup Tuesday
Ritchie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Flyers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Ritchie will miss his second straight game and will allow Ben Street to re-enter the fold. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.