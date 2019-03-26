Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Not on trip
Ritchie (upper body) didn't travel to Vancouver for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
It isn't clear if Ritchie might be a candidate to rejoin the Ducks at some point during their current three-game road trip, but he'll miss Tuesday's contest at a minimum. Kiefer Sherwood will continue to hold onto a spot in the lineup until Ritchie is cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...