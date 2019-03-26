Ritchie (upper body) didn't travel to Vancouver for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear if Ritchie might be a candidate to rejoin the Ducks at some point during their current three-game road trip, but he'll miss Tuesday's contest at a minimum. Kiefer Sherwood will continue to hold onto a spot in the lineup until Ritchie is cleared to play.