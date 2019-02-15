Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Out against Boston
Ritchie (illness) won't play Friday against the Bruins.
With Ritchie under the weather, the recently recalled Troy Terry will draw into the lineup for Friday's contest. The 23-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Sunday evening's matchup with the Capitals.
