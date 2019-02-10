Ritchie scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

Philly jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the first period was out, but Ritchie helped give the Ducks a brief flicker of hope before the Flyers pulled away again in the third. The 23-year-old now has four goals and 13 points in his last 18 games, and his role will likely grow down the stretch for an Anaheim squad already looking ahead to the 2019 draft lottery.