Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Paces offense in loss
Ritchie scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
Philly jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the first period was out, but Ritchie helped give the Ducks a brief flicker of hope before the Flyers pulled away again in the third. The 23-year-old now has four goals and 13 points in his last 18 games, and his role will likely grow down the stretch for an Anaheim squad already looking ahead to the 2019 draft lottery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...