Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Placed on IR
The Ducks placed Ritchie (lower body) on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.
Ritchie was forced to leave Friday's game with a lower-body injury, and with his placement on IR, will need to sit out a minimum of three games. Coach Dallas Eakins said Friday that Ritchie could be facing an extended absence, so his timetable for a return remains unclear. In his stead, Maxime Comtois is expected to draw into the lineup.
