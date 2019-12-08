The Ducks placed Ritchie (lower body) on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.

Ritchie was forced to leave Friday's game with a lower-body injury, and with his placement on IR, will need to sit out a minimum of three games. Coach Dallas Eakins said Friday that Ritchie could be facing an extended absence, so his timetable for a return remains unclear. In his stead, Maxime Comtois is expected to draw into the lineup.