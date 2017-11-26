Ritchie scored the Ducks' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Kings on Saturday.

The 21-year-old exploded for 14 goals last season, but he hasn't shown much in the scoring department early in 2017-18. Including his goal Saturday, Ritchie has three scores and seven points in 20 games. The good news is he could be heating up, as he has two goals and three points in the last six games. The other anomaly from Saturday's game was Ritchie played 21:12, nearly eight minutes more than what he usually plays. After scoring Saturday, it will be interesting to see if he sustains his larger role since that would certainly raise his fantasy value.