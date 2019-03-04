Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Practices in non-contact jersey
Ritchie practiced in a red no-contact jersey Monday, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
Ritchie will need to be cleared for contact before he can return for game action, so a Tuesday return in Arizona seems unlikely, though not impossible, at this point. He's been out since March 1.
