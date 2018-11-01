Ritchie was placed in IR on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

It's been a rough season for Ritchie. He missed the beginning of the season, returned for two games, and then got hurt again. The 22-year-old has missed the last two contests for the Ducks, and now that he's on injured reserve he's likely to miss at least a couple more. At least Anaheim is accustomed to playing without him.