Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Quietly producing for Anaheim
Ritchie has compiled six goals and 15 assists through 36 games this season, putting him on pace to establish a new career high in points.
Ritchie hasn't missed a beat despite holding out on his contract at the beginning of the season, with Anaheim's first-round (10th overall) draft pick seeing career highs in total ice time (15:17) and power-play action (four points, 1:54). Look for Ritchie to remain productive as long as he continues skating on a scoring line with proficient playmakers Adam Henrique and Rickard Rakell.
