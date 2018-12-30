Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Racking up assists
Ritchie posted three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
It was not only Ritchie's first three-point night of the season but just his second multi-point affair. Ritchie doesn't have a goal this month, but he does have seven assists to go with 18 PIM in 12 games. Through 25 games this season, the 23-year-old sits just five helpers shy of tying a career high in the category. He has four goals and 16 points with 24 PIM in 25 games.
