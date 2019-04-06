Ritchie received four minor penalties and a misconduct in the third period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Ritchie became a familiar face in the sin bin in the Ducks' final game, and then his role in a kerfuffle at the end of the game put his count at 18 PIM. Ritchie had a career year with 31 points in 60 games, and also set a new personal high with 82 PIM after Friday's festivities.