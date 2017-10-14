Play

Ritchie (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

With Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) unavailable for the contest, Ritchie's return will at least lessen some of the blow. He's expected to skate alongside Derek Grant and Chris Wagner on the third line in his return to the ice.

