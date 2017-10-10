Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Remains out Monday
Ritchie (lower body) did not suit up for Monday's game against the Flames.
The injury Ritchie suffered against Arizona in the season opener is evidently seriously enough to hold him out for a second game, so Giovanni Fiore will remain in the lineup for at least one more contest. Ritchie's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday at home against the Islanders.
