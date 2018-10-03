Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Remains unsigned
Ritchie (contract dispute) has yet to agree to terms on a new deal.
Ritchie will miss Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with San Jose, but even once he does sign a contract, the winger figures to need some time to get his legs under him after missing all of training camp. The winger's absence likely factored into the club's decision to claim Pontus Aberg off waivers.
