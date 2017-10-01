Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Returns to health
RItchie (illness) took part in Sunday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
It never seemed as though Ritchie was in danger of missing any regular season action, but his return to practice confirms that assumption. The 2016-17 campaign was Ritchie's first as an NHL full-timer and he recorded 14 goals and 28 points in 77 games. A first-round pick in 2014, Ritchie has the talent to double his season-long production in 2017-18, especially if he's to play on Ryan Getzlaf's left wing as he's currently projected to do.
