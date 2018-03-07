Ritchie recorded a goal, two shots, a minor penalty and four hits through 14:56 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Washington.

The tally snapped a six-game point drought and improved Ritchie to six goals and 22 points through 61 games for the campaign. His offensive numbers don't stand out, but Ritchie's 57 PIM and 185 hits have value in formats heavily weighing the categories. It's also worth noting that the 21-year-old winger probably still has some untapped scoring upside.