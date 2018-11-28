Ritchie notched a goal and an assist Tuesday, helping his team to a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Ritchie seems to be back to full strength after an upper body injury and has quietly scored in five of his past six games. Given his track record of about 28 points a season, Ritchie is only worth monitoring in season-long leagues at this point, but if you're in a deeper league, it might be worth stashing him on your bench and seeing if this stretch is real.